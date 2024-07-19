Average net monthly wage for May up 16.9% in nominal terms year on year

Podijeli :

Pexels

The average net monthly wage paid in Croatia for May 2024 was €1,324, which is an increase of 16.9% in nominal terms and of 13.2% in real terms compared with the same month in 2023, the figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (DZS) on Friday show.

Compared with April 2024, the average net monthly wage for May 2024 rose by 0.1% in nominal terms and remained the same in real terms.

The highest average net monthly wage was paid in air transport (€2,135), and the lowest in the manufacture of clothing (€847).

The median net wage for May 2024 was €1,122, which means that half the workers earned more than this amount and the other half earned less.