Average net salary € 1,323, an increase of 14% compared to the previous year

Pexels / Pixabay

The average monthly net salary in legal entities in Croatia was €1,323 in April 2024, representing a nominal increase of 17.9% and a real increase of 13.7% compared to April 2023, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

Compared to March 2024, the average monthly net salary in April fell by 0.2% in nominal terms and by 0.9% in real terms.

The highest average net salary in legal entities for April 2024 was paid in the information services sector at € 2,483, while the lowest was in the manufacture of clothing at € 837.

The median net salary in April was € 1,110.

The average monthly gross salary in legal entities was € 1,830 in April, which corresponds to a nominal decrease of 0.2% and a real decrease of 0.9% compared to March 2024.

Year-on-year, average gross salaries rose by 18.3% in nominal terms and 14.1% in real terms.

The highest average gross monthly salary was paid in the information services sector at € 3,854 and the lowest in clothing manufacturing at € 1,080.