Average net salary in Zagreb amounts to €1,387

Pexels/ilustracija

The average net salary in Zagreb for November 2023 was €1,387, up by 3.4% in nominal terms on the month and by 13.8% on the year, the city office for the economy said on Friday.

The highest average net salary for last November was paid in crude oil and natural gas extraction, amounting to €2,294, while the lowest was paid in the manufacture of leather and similar products, amounting to €711.

The median pay for November 2023 amounted to €1,171.

The average gross pay for last November amounted to €1,983 and was up by 3.9% on the month and by 16.3% on the year.