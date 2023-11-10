Average net salary in Zagreb €172 higher than monthly average in Croatia

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The average monthly net pay for August 2023 in the City of Zagreb amounted to €1,335, rising in nominal terms by two percents from July 2023 and by 13.7% from August 2022, the city administration reported on Friday.

Thus, the average monthly wage earned in August in the capital city was €137 higher than the country’s average.

Croatia’s average net pay for August 2023 amounted to €1,163, up by 14.1% in nominal and by 5% in real terms year on year, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported recently.

In the City of Zagreb, the highest average take-home pay in legal entities in August was earned in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas sector, €2,032, while the lowest was in the leather industry, €712.

The median net wage for August 2023 was €1,137, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities in the Croatian capital for August amounted to €1,904, up 2.3% from the previous month and 16% up from August 2022.