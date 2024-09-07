Average price per square metre of new flats in Croatia increases to €2,377 in H1

Podijeli :

Ivo Čagalj / PIXSELL / Ilustracija

The average price per square metre of new flats sold in Croatia in the first half of 2024 was €2,377, which is an increase of 7.1% compared with the first half of 2023 and of 4.3% compared with the second half of 2023, the data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) shows.

The average price per square metre of new flats in Zagreb was €2,830, up by 7.9% year on year, and €2,059 (+7.5%) elsewhere in the country.

The average price per square metre of new flats sold by companies and other legal entities, excluding those covered by the government-subsidised housing construction scheme (POS), was €2,473 in the first half of 2024, which is an increase of 6.3% compared with the first half of 2023 and of 4.8% compared with the second half of 2023.

Compared with the first half of 2023, the average price per square metre rose to €2,835 (+7.7%) in Zagreb and to €2,177 (+6.3%) elsewhere in the country.

The average price per square metre of POS flats reached €1,342, increasing by 2.8% from the first half of 2023.

A total of 1,838 newly-built flats were sold in Croatia in the first half of 2024, of which 792 were in Zagreb and 1,046 elsewhere in the country. Of the total number of flats sold, 1,690 were sold by companies and other legal entities, while 148 were POS flats.