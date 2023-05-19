Average take-home pay in March at €1,130

Podijeli :

Pexels / Pixabay

The average take-home pay in legal entities in Croatia for March was €1,130, which is 11.9% higher in nominal and 1.1% in real terms compared to March 2022, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on Friday.

Compared to February, the average take-home pay was up 2.2% nominally and 1.3% in real terms.

The highest average monthly net salary in legal entities for March was in the IT sector (€2,327), while the lowest was in the protection and investigation services (€738).

According to DZS, the median net wage for March 2023 was €946, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities for March amounted to €1,556, up 2.2% in nominal and 1.3% in real terms from February.

Year-on-year the average gross salary was nominally up 13.5% and 2.5% up in real terms.