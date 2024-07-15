Average total age of all vehicles in Croatia 14.8 years

Podijeli :

In the first half of 2024, the Croatian Vehicle Centre recorded 116,296 first registrations of new and used vehicles of all categories. The average age of all vehicles in Croatia was 14.8 years, while the average age of passenger cars was 13.4 years.

At the end of June, there were 1,381,807 vehicles of all categories with valid vehicle registration documents in Croatia. This year, the number of first registrations of passenger cars was 83,828 (39,486 new and 44,342 used vehicles), while at the same time last year 34,503 new and 38,402 used vehicles were registered (72,905).

Petrol-powered vehicles accounted for 48.8% of new vehicle registrations, while diesel vehicles made up 67.8% of used vehicles.

The total number of electric cars increased by 1,415 vehicles compared to the first half of 2023, with 790 new and 625 used vehicles registered. In addition, 1,739 plug-in hybrids and 12,335 other hybrid vehicles were registered, as well as 871 petrol and LPG-powered vehicles.

At the end of June, there were a total of 1,381,807 vehicles of all categories with valid registration documents in Croatia, of which 1,019,155 were passenger cars. The average age of all vehicles was 14.83 years, while the average age of passenger cars was 13.35 years, almost the same as in the first half of 2023.

Almost 668,000 cars were ten years old or older.