Baby Lasagna announces European-British tour

Ivan Hrstić / N1

Marko Purušić, better known as Baby Lasagna, announced this past Wednesday a large European-British tour with his project Baby Lasagna for the spring of 2025, and the tour will take him to 16 countries and to 21 concerts over a period of six weeks, the LAA agency reported.

Baby Lasagne’s spring tour called “Meow Back” will start on 16 March 2025 in Hamburg and will end on 26 April in Athens.

The tour is produced by Live Nation, the world’s largest promoter company.

In addition to the concert activities, Baby Lasagna also announced a new single and video clip, which is supposed to be released at the end of the month. This is the continuation of the big global hit “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”, the song with the most audience votes at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which currently has more than 36 million streams on the Spotify platform.

These performances are a continuation of the successful concert series for Baby Lasagna, with the first concerts in Poland this September being sold out four months in advance, and the one in Vienna moved due to great interest from the Szene club to the three times larger venue, the Gasometer in Vienna.

Baby Lasagna will announce a new series of foreign concerts in the next week, and domestic fans will have the opportunity to see him perform several times this summer, with a big culmination at the three sold-out concerts at Salata in Zagreb in September.