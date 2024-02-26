Baby Lasagna will represent Croatia in the Eurovision 2024 competition

Podijeli :

Marko Prpic/PIXSELL

Baby Lasagna has won Croatia's national selection contest and will represent the country at Eurovision 2024. His song "Rim tim tagi dim" received a total of 321 points, including 247 votes from the public.

For the first time, the Croatian competition for the Eurovision song Dora did not take place in the Crystal Hall of the Kvarner Hotel in Opatija, but in the Anton Marti Studio, in the Croatian Radiotelevision building on Prisavlje in Zagreb, where 16 performers presented themselves on the final evening.

The prestigious statue of Dora, the work of artist Ivica Propadalo, was presented to the winner by Zoran Prodanovic Prlja and Damir Martinovic Mrle, members of the group Let 3, which won last year’s competition.

The best of the semi-final evenings were determined exclusively by the viewers via televoting (text messages and calls), and in the final by the votes of the jury and the viewers.

In addition to the four Croatian juries from the HRT centres: Zagreb, Split, Rijeka and Osijek, this year’s winner was selected by four international juries from Eurovision participating countries – Italy, Germany, Ukraine and Iceland.

Each jury consisted of three members made up of music professionals, composers, music critics and producers.

Second place went to Vinko with the song “Lying Eyes”, which received a total of 82 points, while third place went to the song “Babaroga” by the group Let 3 with 79 points.