Barge loaded with fertilizer sinks in Danube on Croatia-Serbia border

A Germany-flagged cargo vessel carrying fertilizer sank after hitting a bridge on the Serbia-Croatia border, the Serbian state TV reported on Friday.
It said that the local police confirmed that the Backa Palanka-Ilok crossing was closed by the Croatian authorities after the Antonia struck one of the pillars on the bridge across the Danube and its barge Lola-5 sunk with a load of fertilizer.
The Environment Ministry said that the ship was carrying 1,000 tons of fertilizer, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency was monitoring the situation on the Danube.
A press release said the incident occurred 40 minutes after midnight when the Antonia hit the bridge pillar and the barge sank on the Croatian side of the border.
