BiH FM: Serbia has stopped and interrogated Severina simply for telling the truth about Srebrenica

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

The Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, criticised the Serbian authorities on Monday for the lengthy detention and interrogation of Croatian singer Severina Vuckovic at a border crossing.

Konakovic made his comments after Vuckovic told the media that the Serbian police had questioned her about her testimony about Srebrenica, in particular her characterisation of the atrocities committed there in 1995 as genocide.

The authorities in Serbia and Bosnian Serb politicians refuse to accept the categorisation of this crime as genocide, even though it was defined as such in the final judgments of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the International Court of Justice.

In a post on X, Konakovic wrote that the regime in Belgrade was “miserable” for resorting to such intimidation tactics, and said that a Bosnian singer, Selma Bajrami, had previously been banned from entering Serbia for similar reasons.

Serbia has stopped and interrogated Severina simply for telling the truth about Srebrenica. This action is a clear reflection of a miserable regime that views public figures like S. Bajrami and Severina as national threats, while the truth about Srebrenica remains their nightmare — Elmedin Dino Konaković (@DinoKonakovic) August 26, 2024

