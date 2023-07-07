Bomb threat in Zagreb city administration building was false

Podijeli :

N1

The bomb threat found in the building housing the offices of the Zagreb city administration on Friday morning is false, city administration spokeswoman Dinka Zivalj said, while Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said he felt safe and declined to speculate about the motive for the threat.

The Zagreb city administration building was evacuated on Friday morning after the police received a report about a handwritten message founding in one of the toilets in the building, saying that an explosive device had been planted at the building.

Shortly after noon, after the police searched the offices, Zivalj confirmed that the threat was proved false.

Mayor Tomasevic said that he was among those evacuated from the building, but stressed that he felt safe and declined to speculate about the motives for the threat, noting that Zagreb is a safe city.

“I always feel safe, I don’t have a security detail, I insist on not having it. I sometimes receive death threats and report the more serious ones to the police,” said Tomasevic.

He said that the threat left in one of the toilets in the city administration building was a handwritten message left by someone and that given the presence of security cameras in the building, there was a possibility that the police would discover the perpetrator.