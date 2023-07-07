Zagreb city administration building evacuated following bomb threat

Podijeli :

N1

The building housing the offices of the Zagreb city administration was evacuated on Friday morning after the police received a report about a threat that an explosive device had been planted at the building.

Zagreb city administration spokeswoman Dinka Zivalj posted on a community group for journalists a photo of a message reading “7 July, bomb in the city administration building.”

Zivalj said the threatening message was found in one of the toilets in the city administration building.

She added that all city administration employees have left the building and that the police are searching the offices.