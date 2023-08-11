Bosnia: Man kills wife and posts video of it online

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

A major police operation is underway in the area of Gradacac where the police are looking for a man who killed his wife with a firearm and posted the ordeal on Instagram.

The suspect reportedly has a criminal record.

“Today, August 10, 2023. in Gradačac, a firearm was used by a male person, during which, according to initial information, several people were injured. Police are searching for this person intensively. The cantonal prosecutor was informed about the event. Police officers are at the crime scene and undertaking the necessary measures and actions. Teams of the Police Unit for Special Support have also been deployed,” the TK Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Police have meanwhile blocked all roads leading to and out of Gradacac.