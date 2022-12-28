Bosnian prosecutors indict two Croatian nationals for 1991 war crime

Podijeli :

Bosnian prosecutors have indicted two Croatian nationals for war crime against civilians, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

The two Croatian nationals are Mirsad Smajic (58) and Nijaz Smajic (61), born in Kotor Varos, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and residing in Croatia, according to information available to the prosecutors. Under the indictment, in September 1991, they took part in an attack on the village of Serdari near Kotor Varos as members of the then Territorial Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Seven ethnic Serb civilians from three families were killed in the attack, including a pregnant woman. The two men are charged with throwing a hand grenade into the house where the civilians were staying and then opening fire on it. The prosecutors have announced testimonies by 16 witnesses to the crime and the presentation of extensive material evidence.

The indictment needs to be upheld by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but even when that happens, it is not known for certain how the proceedings will be conducted since Croatia generally does not extradite its citizens charged with war crimes to neighboring countries. If the indictees do not surrender to the BiH judiciary, there is a possibility the case could be referred to Croatia.