Bosnian Serb entity officials criticise Croatian president’s visit

While RS President Milorad Dodik has not made a comment, his close party associates did on Sunday.

BiH Presidency Chair Zeljka Cvijanovic said the decoration was “a provocation and an insult” and that the HVO’s 103rd Brigade was “infamous.”

RS Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic used almost the same words, adding that Milanovic’s visit to Derventa did not contribute to better understanding and respect in the region.

The opposition accused the RS authorities of tacitly allowing the visit, thereby “sticking a knife in the back of their own people,” as said by Party of Democratic Progress MP Igor Crnadak.

Serb Democratic Party president Milan Milicevic was unhappy that Milanovic briefly met with Bosanski Brod municipal head Zoran Vidic, a member of this opposition party. “That was inconsiderate of (Vidic) and an insult to the fighters killed in the homeland war.”

Associations of Bosnian Serb army personnel said the RS police should not have provided security for Milanovic during his visit and should be therefore held to account.