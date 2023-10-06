Bosnia’s media regulatory body has no instruments to ban political advertising on sport channels

Podijeli :

Anadolija

Bosnia and Herzegovina has no regulations to ban political propaganda or advertising on sport channels, the Communications Regulatory Agency (RAK) told N1.

“Political advertising is not a subject of Agency’s regulations, but the applicable provisions of the Code on commercial communications refer to all forms of TV advertising and other forms of commercial communications,” the agency said.

According to Article 4 of the Cod, commercial communications must not humiliate, intimidate, promote prejudices and intolerance, incite hatred, violence or be offensive.

The statement comes days after the Independent Media Commission (IMC) banned the broadcast of Arena Sport TV channels in Kosovo over glorification of the attacks in the north of Kosovo.

IMC head Jeton Mehmeti said the decision was made after Arena Sport channels broadcast content in violation of Kosovo regulations.

The video that was broadcast on Arena Sport TV channels, which are available on several cable operators in Kosovo, praised the attackers who were killed in the operation of the Kosovo police in Banjska near Zvecan on September 24, following the death of Kosovo police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku.

The video shows the Banjska monastery and the date September 24, when the attack took place, along with the message: “We remember! Glory to the heroes.“