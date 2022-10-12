Bosnia’s Sarajevo among most polluted cities of the world this morning

Share:







Source: Fena

Sarajevo and Belgrade have this morning appeared on the IQAir Earth website among the most polluted cities in the world.

According to the IQAir Earth measurements, Belgrade is leading the way alongside Lahore, Dubai, Beijing, while Sarajevo was the sixth most polluted city in the world at around 11 a.m.

IQAir has described the air in Sarajevo as unhealthy for sensitive population.

The sensitive groups are advised to wear masks outdoors and to reduce outdoor sports activities. Citizens are also advised to keep their windows closed and to use air purifiers indoors.

The capital of Croatia was the 16th most polluted city in the world.