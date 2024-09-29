Bozinovic and Milina: Croatia among safest countries due to police dedication

Podijeli :

Josip Mikacic/PIXSELL

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Chief of Police Nikola Milina extended their congratulations to police officers on Sunday, in honour of Police Day, highlighting that Croatia remains one of the safest countries in the world thanks to their commitment and sacrifice.

“We congratulate you on your achievements in combating all forms of crime, maintaining a favourable security environment, and upholding public order. Your perseverance and dedication in protecting our national borders are exemplary,” Bozinovic and Milina stated in their message for Police Day, which coincides with the feast of St. Michael, the heavenly protector of the police.

Thanks to the readiness and dedication of the police force, Croatia has earned its place among the safest countries globally, they emphasized, expressing pride in the accomplishments made over the past year.

They further noted that through consistent and devoted work, police officers confirm that the Croatian police are synonymous with safety. The honourable nature of the police profession has been demonstrated since the Homeland War, where officers played an invaluable role in creating today’s free Croatia.

“May luck be with you in your mission to safeguard the constitutional order, law, and security of our homeland. May your health hold strong, and may St. Michael, our heavenly protector, watch over you,” Bozinovic and Milina concluded in their message.