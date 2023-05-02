Bozinovic in Borovo: Truth about what happened is important

Podijeli :

N1

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said in Borovo, eastern Croatia on Tuesday that the murder of 12 members of a Croatian special police unit there 32 years ago marked a turning point after which it became clear that a bloody war would follow.

“Those who planned this operation wanted to provoke fear, concern and panic among the people and Croatian police, who at the time were the only organised defence force of the young Croatian state,” Bozinovic told the press during the memorial ceremony.

“However, this had a completely different effect and people across Croatia stood in solidarity,” he said, recalling that tens of thousands people had gathered in Vinkovci, where the police unit was based, that day to pay their respects to the police officers killed.

“We continue to mourn the victims, but today we are trained and equipped so that something like that never happens to Croatian people again,” Bozinovic said.

Responding to a reporter’s remark that no court judgement had been made in this case and asked whether the visit by the Serbian prime minister to Zagreb on Sunday signalled that relations between Croatia and Serbia were improving, Bozinovic said: “The police officers who were killed here were not attacking anyone, they just went to do their job. This is the only way to look at it. Only after we accept that what happened here is not just a tragedy for us, but that it is unacceptable from any point of view, will we be able to move forward.”

“That will not be easy and will take some time,” he said, adding that he was optimistic. He said that Croatia had in the meantime joined NATO, the EU and the Schengen area and become a recognised international partner. “That’s the path we want all our neighbours to follow, but the truth about everything that happened is very important for that.”