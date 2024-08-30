Bozinovic says that illegal border crossings have fallen by 55% so far this year

Podijeli :

N1 / Ivan Hrstić

The number of illegal border crossings into Croatia has fallen by 55% so far this year, and the number of asylum applications has dropped by 58%, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Friday.

He made this statement at a ceremony where Croatian law enforcement agencies were awarded 10 thermal imaging cameras and vehicle camera systems.

These cameras can operate 24 hours a day, regardless of the existence of mobile phone or satellite networks. Their images are immediately available to Frontex, Bozinovic said at the ceremony at the police academy.

He emphasised that 1,400 suspects have been arrested so far on charges of human trafficking.