Bread is 15% more expensive in Croatia than the EU average, but is that justified?

Podijeli :

Shutterstock

The price of bread in Croatia is currently 15% higher than the EU average, causing frustration among consumers and experts alike. While the world market price for wheat, an important ingredient for bread production, has fallen, bread prices on the domestic market continue to rise.

Igor Mikulic from the Croatian Chamber of Economy emphasises that the cost of bread depends not only on the price of wheat, but also on the rising costs of labour, energy and other raw materials such as margarine and oil.

The situation is exacerbated by the tourist season, which increases the demand for bread and keeps prices high, according to Nada Barisic, Director of the Community of Companies for the Trade and Processing of Grain Zitozajednica.

Brlosic: Wheat prices have fallen to the level of 25 years ago

Although a reduction in tourist pressure could stabilise the market, no significant drop in prices is to be expected.

Matija Brlosic from the Croatian Chamber of Agriculture (CCA) points out that wheat prices have fallen to the level of 25 years ago, while bread prices have multiplied, which raises the question of how much production costs have really risen.

While producers blame retailers and retailers blame the government, it is ultimately consumers who bear the brunt of these high costs.

Consumers, especially pensioners on low incomes, are finding it increasingly difficult to cope with the high prices. Many wonder why, despite the fall in commodity prices, the prices of bread and other staple foods have not fallen accordingly.