Bridge collapse in Serbian spa resort kills two

Source: MUP Srbije

Two people died and several others were injured when a suspension bridge collapsed in the Ovcar Banja spa in western Serbia on Thursday.

The bridge over the local river collapsed when the tourists got out of their bus to cross it to get to a restaurant.

A spokeswoman for the Cacak city hospital said that 11 people were admitted with a variety of injuries.

A waitress in the Dom restaurant said she heard the bridge crack and saw the tourists drop into the water. “The bridge collapsed because a large number of people were on it,” she said. Media reports said the tourists were from the city of Zvornik in neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska.