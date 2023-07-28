Bus with Croatian football club’s fans attacked in Serbia

Podijeli :

A bus transporting supporters of the FC Rijeka was attacked while driving along the Nis-Belgrade motorway early on Friday morning, and one person sustained light injuries in the incident, Serbian media outlets reported on Friday.

The Serbian ministry of the interior confirmed in a brief statement that the incident had happened at about 0430 hrs Friday when unidentified assailants smashed the windows of the Rijeka-bound bus which was moving from Nis towards Belgrade, and one person was injured in the incident.

According to local media outlets, masked men in cars stopped the bus that was returning from Pristina, where the football club from Rijeka had a match on Thursday. Then they smashed the windows of the bus with bats.

The police and ambulances arrived quickly to the site of the incident, and the bus driver was reported to have sustained a cut on his hand.

No one else was injured.