Candles to be lit in Zagreb for Belgrade school shooting victims

N1 / Tamara Urošević

The "Zagreb te zove" civil initiative said it would organise candle-lighting ceremonies outside the Serb Orthodox Church in Cvjetni Trg Square in downtown Zagreb on Thursday evening in tribute to the victims of the May 3 Belgrade school shooting spree.

A 13-year-old boy, who is a seventh-grade student of a primary school in Belgrade, on Wednesday killed eight students and a security guard in that school and injured six children and a teacher when he opened fire from two guns owned by his father.

The initiative says this tragedy is “a warning about the need to introduce changes in parenting, education and healthcare protection.”