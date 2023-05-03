Serbia: Teenager kills nine in Belgrade school

Podijeli :

V.Jeremić/Danas

A teenager opened fire Wednesday morning in the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade, killing nine people.

The Serbian Interior Ministry confirmed that eight students and a school security guard have been killed, and that six students and a teacher have been wounded.

At around 8am, a teenager walked into the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school and fired from a gun at the students, reported the daily Novosti.

The daily Telegraf reported that the ambulance and the police rushed to the scene.

The Serbian Interior Ministry confirmed for N1 that the suspect has been arrested.

N1 learned that the suspect, a 7th grade student, brought his father’s gun to school and opened fire on other students and the school guards.

An N1 reporter said that a girl who was admitted to ICU is currently undergoing surgery and that she is in critical condition.