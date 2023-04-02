CEMI’s preliminary results: Jakov Milatovic in the lead in Montenegro’s election

Podijeli :

Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović/Zoran Žestić

According to the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CEMI), which published its preliminary results of the run-off presidential election in Montenegro, the candidate of the “Europe Now!" movement, Jakov Milatovic, won 60 percent of the vote based on 69.7 percent of the votes processed so far.

According to CEMI’s preliminary results, the incumbent Milo Djukanovic, from the Democratic Party of Socialists of Montenegro (DPS), received 40 percent.

According to the NGO Center for democratic transition (CDT), 70,7 percent of eligible voters took to the polls on Sunday, which is about 383.300 citizens.

The first round of presidential elections was held on March 19 with the participation of seven candidates, but no one won the required majority of votes (more than 50 percent).

A second round of presidential elections is being held for the first time since 1997.