Cetina Bridge to be connected today

Podijeli :

N1

The Cetina Bridge will be connected on Thursday, after which works worth €23.16 million (excl. VAT) will continue, and the construction of the bridge and a bypass will relieve traffic congestion in the city center of the southern Croatian town of Omis.

The bridge is 224.45 meters long and is being built as part of the Omis bypass construction project. It spans the Cetina River with a steel arch, the ends of which are secured in tunnels on both sides of the bridge, making its length greater than the visible structure.

The first part of the section Dugi Rat (DC8) – Dugi Rat junction – Omis junction is 2,800 meters long, which includes the connection to the Jadranska road, and the development of the main projects is underway.

The plan is to obtain a building permit this year while the procurement plan for 2023 foresees the launching of a public procurement procedure for construction and supervision. The second part of the section is from Dugi Rat towards the Cetina Bridge.

The bridge is the third part of the section, and after connecting the bridge, there will be drainage works in the tunnels, asphalting and installation of windbreaks.

The fourth part is also already under construction, it is a section just under three kilometers long, that is, the connection of the road to the state road DC8.

The contractual deadline for the completion of all construction works is June 30 this year, and the Hrvatske Ceste road company expects that the section will be in traffic this fall.

The construction of the bridge and bypass was presented in 2014 as part of the Multimodal Platform of the Split agglomeration Solin – Stobrec – Dugi rat – Omis.

The Split Agglomeration Multimodal Platform project is divided into several phases, and the Dugi Rat Junction Road (DC8) section – Dugi Rat junction – Omis junction is one of the phases of that project.

The investment is estimated at €324 million, and the total length is 21.5 kilometers.