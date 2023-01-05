Chief state inspector: Euro changeover can’t be reason to raise prices

Podijeli :

Source: Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

Chief State Inspector Andrija Mikulic said on Thursday the introduction of the euro and the kuna-to-euro conversion could not be a reason to raise prices, adding that profit could not come before consumers' interests.

“That’s a question of profiteering,” he told the press, adding that the day after Croatia’s accession to the euro area on 1 January could not be used to immediately raise prices.

Mikulic said that since 5 September, when the law on the introduction of the euro entered into force, state inspectors had conducted over 8,000 inspections and identified 1,750 violations of the law.

He said that inspections had been intensified as of 2 January and that 350 had been conducted in the last 48 hours, noting that prices of retail products and services have gone up about 31%.

The State Inspectorate said today that in the past few days it established that the prices of some products in stores had gone up between 3% and 19%, between 10% and 80% in hairdressing, beauty salons and parking, and between 1% and 10% in hospitality.

Since the start of the year, the State Inspectorate has intensified inspections to see if the prices of goods and services have gone up due to the introduction of the euro on 1 January.

Between 2 and 4 January, 534 inspections revealed that prices have gone up.

The inspections are being conducted by market, tourism and labour inspectors because, under the law on the adoption of the euro, the kuna-to-euro conversion must not result in higher prices, the State Inspectorate said.

The inspections are being conducted ex-officio, as planned inspections, and based on citizen complaints, of which there have been over 100 since 1 January.

Of the 534 inspections, 103 were conducted in retail, including bakeries, and 94 in services, mainly hairdresser’s, beauty salons and parking.