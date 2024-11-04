City of Zagreb launches €48 million tram line project

Podijeli :

Tomislav Miletic/PIXSEL

The City of Zagreb has officially started the construction of a new tram line along Heinzelova Street, which will run from King Zvonimir Street to the new terminus in Savisce in the eastern part of Zagreb.

This 48 million euro project is part of a wider plan to revitalise the city’s transport infrastructure, the city announced on Monday.

The project in Heinzelova Street is expected to be completed within 24 months of the start date.

The plan includes the construction of a double-track line over 3,700 metres along the central green median strip between Heinzelova and Radnička streets, as well as the installation of overhead lines and rectifier stations.

The project also includes the restoration of sewers dating from 1920 to 1950, which are in poor condition and need to be rehabilitated before the tram line is built.