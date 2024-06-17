Commission initiates proceedings against Parliament Speaker for taking his son to a football match in a state aeroplane

Podijeli :

The Commission for Conflict of interest has confirmed to N1 that proceedings have been opened against Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic for taking his son on a state plane to the UEFA European Championship match between Croatia and Spain in Berlin.

“We learnt from the media that the Speaker of Parliament and his son flew to the European Football Championship in a state plane, and we also received several enquiries from journalists. We then decided to open the case,” said Commission spokeswoman Mia Jurinic.

Asked what about the other politicians who travelled to the match on the state plane, the commission told N1 that the proceedings can be extended at any time if additional circumstances are discovered during the proceedings.