Conflict of Interest Commission fines foreign minister €5,300

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

The Conflict of Interest Commission decided on Thursday that Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman had violated the law by failing to enter in his declaration of assets information on dividends he received from a number of companies, fining him the maximum amount of €5,300.

In the period after assuming office, from 2019 to 2022, the minister received dividends from several companies. In addition to dividends from Agroproteinka, which he co-owns, Grlic-Radman also received payments from InterPlod, Zagrebacka Banka and OTP Bank, failing to declare that income even though he had the obligation to do so.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was asked ahead of today’s Conflict of Interest Commission session if the minister will bear the political responsibility if the Commission decides that he should have declared the dividends, and he replied that Grlic-Radman will honour the Commission’s decision and act accordingly, noting, “We will take care of it.”