Constitutional Committee begins hearings of candidates for the Constitutional Court

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The Constitutional Committee of the Croatian Parliament began the hearings of the first 11 of 63 candidates for the office of Constitutional Court judge on Thursday. This is the first step before Parliament elects 10 new judges by a two-thirds majority.

The term of office of 10 of the 13 current judges expired in June. As the committee had not issued a public call by then, their term of office was extended by six months, until 6 December.

By then, Parliament must select 10 new judges and elect them in a plenary session to avoid a constitutional crisis. As the judges of the Constitutional Court are elected by a two-thirds majority (101 MPs), the approval of the governing coalition and the opposition is required.

“The estimated time per candidate is about half an hour, each member of the committee can ask them up to three questions, and other MPs can ask each candidate one question since there are so many of them,” said committee chairman Ivan Malenica (HDZ party) at the beginning of the session.

The hearings will take place from 17 to 25 October

A total of 66 candidates, 17 more than eight years ago, responded to the Committee’s public call on 14 June, after the parliamentary elections and the constitution of the new parliament. Two candidates withdrew their candidature and one candidate did not fulfil the required criteria.

The hearings will take place daily from 17 to 25 October, except on Thursday 23 October, as the committee chairman is otherwise engaged.

The judges of the Constitutional Court are appointed for a term of eight years, with the possibility of reappointment.

Croatian citizens with a university degree in law and at least 15 years of professional experience in the legal field who have distinguished themselves through academic or professional work or public activity are eligible for election. Law graduates must have at least 12 years of professional experience in the legal field.