County prefect accused of influence peddling “not thinking of resigning”

Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

Vukovar-Srijem County prefect Damir Dekanic said on Tuesday he was not thinking of resigning, adding that he had been elected by 28,000 people and that only they could replace him.

Dekanic and four other persons are accused of influence peddling, abuse of official position and powers, and aiding and abetting in the abuse of position and powers in connection with a road accident that occurred in Cerna, near Zupanja on 17 April last year, in which Dekanic was involved. He had been remanded to 30-day investigative custody, from which he was released on 14 April.

“This ugly, and unnecessary, episode is now behind me. During my absence there were people who really provided me with support, and there were also those who spread false information and disinformation. I would not comment on the process itself. Time will tell who is right, but I still think that the steps were too rigorous,” Dekanic told reporters in Gradiste, near Zupanja, in eastern Croatia.

Asked if he would step down as county prefect, Dekanic said that he had been elected by 28,000 citizens of Vukovar-Srijem County and that only they had the mandate to replace him.

“Given that this process is ongoing and that there is no court judgment yet, I will act accordingly and try to finish my term in office by delivering on all my election promises,” he said.

Dekanic denied any pressure being put on him by the ruling HDZ party to resign, saying that there were different opinions at different levels, but not pressure. He added that his membership of the party was currently dormant and that he would see what happened next.