Croatia Airlines introduces new seasonal route Munich-Brac

Source: Unsplash / Kat von Wood

Croatia Airlines said on Tuesday it has introduced a new seasonal route Brac-Munich, in cooperation with the Airport Brac and other stakeholders in the Croatian tourism sector, and the service will operate once a week.

The flight service between the Croatian island of Brac and Munich is planned to operate in the period from the end of May until the first half of October 2023, on Saturdays.

Croatia Airlines said the route had significant potential since most of the foreign tourists this year came to Brac from Germany, as many as 5% more than in the pre-pandemic 2019.

The Director of the Commercial Division at Croatia Airlines, Slaven Zabo, said that the during the next tourist season the carrier would connect Croatia with 22 international destinations, operate more than 17,000 flights and offer over 1.8 million seats, and there would be 47 international routes.

We are planning to restore charter flights from Graz and Linz to Brac, as well as domestic regular flights from Zagreb to Brac twice a week, Zabo added.