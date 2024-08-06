Croatia Airlines’ new Airbus A220 completes its first commercial flight

Podijeli :

N1/Dora Šahbazović

Croatia Airlines (CA) operated its first commercial flight on Tuesday with its new Airbus 220, which joined the fleet last week. This marked the start of the renewal of the company's fleet, flying from Zagreb to Split.

The flight lasted 40 minutes and media representatives were on board the aircraft alongside passengers.

As part of its project to purchase new aircraft, Croatia Airlines has ordered 13 Airbus 220s and two smaller A220s with 127 seats.

Lower carbon dioxide emissions and 50% less noise

The Minister of Tourism and Sport, Tonci Glavina, said on Tuesday in Split that the purchase of the new aircraft was a very important strategic decision by the government and the airline’s management, as Croatia Airlines does not play a purely commercial role, as it connects Croatia with Europe and the rest of the world all year round, unlike many other airlines that only fly to Croatia in the summer.

Once the fleet renewal is completed, Croatia Airlines will have the most modern and economical fleet, which will contribute to the country’s image as a sustainable destination, he said.

Jasmin Bajic, CEO of CA, said that the A220 aircraft are equipped with new engines that reduce fuel consumption by a quarter, have lower carbon dioxide emissions and produce 50% less noise.

20 new destinations

The 15 new aircraft will cost half a billion US dollars, Bajic said, adding that the second new aircraft will arrive in November, while another six will arrive in 2025, five of them before the summer season. Four aircraft will be delivered in 2026 and the remaining three the following year, he said.

Bajic said that around 20 new destinations are being considered and that they will be introduced as the fleet expands.

The head of Split Airport, Luksa Novak, said that the airport recorded around 770,000 passengers in July, the highest number ever in Croatia. This year we expect more than 3.5 million passengers, Novak said, adding that this would not be possible without CA and its year-round flight schedule.