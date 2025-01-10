Croatia among the EU countries with the highest increase in property prices

Podijeli :

Unsplash/ilustracija

Housing prices in Croatia rose by an average of 2.4% in the third quarter of last year compared to the previous quarter. On an annualised basis, the growth rate accelerated to 12.3%, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

New housing units became 1.5% more expensive on average in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2023, prices for housing units rose by 4.4%, according to the DZS report published on Friday.

15.9% increase along the Adriatic

Prices for existing housing units rose by 2.5% on a quarterly basis and by 13.5% on an annualised basis.

In the third quarter of 2024, housing prices rose by an average of 0.8% in the city of Zagreb, by 3.4% along the Adriatic coast and by 5% in other regions compared to the second quarter of the same year.

On an annualised basis, flat prices in Zagreb rose by an average of 7.7%. Along the Adriatic coast, the increase was 15.9%, while in other regions it reached 16.8%, according to the statistical data.

The sharpest price falls were recorded in France and Finland

Eurostat data on house prices for the third quarter of last year shows that Croatia recorded one of the highest growth rates in the European Union compared to the same period in 2023.

Of the EU member countries for which data is available, house prices fell in four countries and rose in 22 in the third quarter of 2024.

The largest decreases were recorded in France (3.5%), Finland (2.8%) and Luxembourg (1.7%), while the highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (16.5%), Poland (14.4%), Hungary (13.4%), Croatia (12.3%) and the Netherlands (10.3%).