Croatia among top ten Googled destinations of 2023

Data on the most Googled travel destinations in 2023 show that Croatia is among the world's top ten countries, ranking fifth, after top-ranked Greece, second-ranked Spain, and Italy and Portugal, according to the globally renowned US travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

Every year, Google publishes its ‘Year in Search’ data, a report showing what users have Googled over the past 12 months and Conde Nast Traveler got an exclusive look at the travel section of the data with the most Googled destinations this year.

“Croatia has been gradually garnering a reputation as a European travel hotspot. A more affordable holiday destination than some of its neighbouring countries, go island hopping around some of the teardrop gems that pepper the Adriatic shores (Korcula is our favourite), head inland for delicious foodie trips around Split or Zagreb or delve into the historic walled city of Dubrovnik. But the beach is the place to be in this country – with more than 4,000km of coastline, you’ll be spoilt for choice,” the magazine says.

The most Googled destination in 2023 is Greece, with its islands, notably Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Rhodes, to the capital Athens, the magazine says, noting, “Whatever you choose, Greece is bound to impress, time after time.”

As for the second-ranked Spain, the magazine says that the country “is beautiful year-round, but there’s something particularly special about visiting Spain in the off-season”, notably its cities such as Barcelona and San Sebastian, as the best city for food in the world.

Italy, the third-ranked destination, is described as “a mishmash of gorgeous fairytale towns, bustling cities and pristine beaches”. Highlighted are the shopping in Milan and the city’s café scene, Florence, the Tuscan countryside, and Rome and its galleries and museums.

As for the fourth-ranked Portugal, the US magazine highlights its restaurants from the north to the south, the remote archipelago of the Azores, the country’s thermal waters, and the cities of Porto and Lisbon, with the latter having been recently named Europe’s most budget-friendly city break for 2023.

Fifth-placed Croatia is followed by Cyprus, Thailand, Egypt, Malta, and Morocco.