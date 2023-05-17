Croatia braces for more rain and possible flooding

Podijeli :

N1 / Nataša Božić

Overcast weather is forecast for Croatia with some rain and precipitation can be more intense in some parts of the country, the national Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) reported on Wednesday as some parts of the country were still coping with risks of flooding.

Heavy rains and landslides have caused havoc to some local roads in northwestern Croatia. In Donja Stubica, a pedestrian bridge was destroyed by torrents.

At least 59 houses flooded in town of Gracac, locals evacuated

Also there were power outages due to extreme weather in northwestern and central parts of the country.

In the Dalmatian hinterland where the towns of Obrovac and Gracac were still battling with the consequences of floods after the local rivers overflew their banks, rising groundwater flooded some properties in the town of Kistanje on Tuesday evening.