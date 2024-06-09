Croatia currently has the worst voter turnout in the entire European Union

Podijeli :

Marko Prpic/PIXSEL

Voter turnout in the European elections five years ago was 50.66 per cent at European Union level, the highest in the 21st century. It appears that this record will stand, as 39.1 per cent of voters had turned up at EU polling stations by 7 pm.

The Croatian turnout of 15.05 per cent by 16:30 does not keep up, just like five years ago with 29.85 per cent, although at that time it was the best turnout in all four times Croats had the opportunity to vote in the European elections.

Also, five years ago, Croatia was not at the bottom of the polls; the Slovaks (22.74 per cent), Czechs (28.72 per cent) and Slovenes (28.89 per cent) had a lower turnout. Most voters went to the polls in Belgium (88.47 per cent), Denmark (66.08 per cent) and Germany (61.38 per cent).

And while voter turnout is traditionally high in Belgium and Denmark, Germans were more motivated than usual before 2019, with 48.1 per cent of them going to the polls in 2014 and 43.27 per cent in 2009. By 2 p.m., 66 per cent had taken part in these elections.

The Maltese, on the other hand, are convincingly the best with 72.8 per cent and have so far surpassed the 72.7 per cent of 2019. Alongside the Croats, the Lithuanians have a significantly lower turnout of 26.8 per cent (by 6pm) than the 50.8 per cent recorded in 2019, while the Spanish are visibly weaker at 28 per cent (by 2pm) compared to 34.8 per cent in 2019, as are the Estonians, who recorded a turnout of 33.8 per cent at 3pm, which is 12.8 per cent lower than five years ago.

Only the Poles were worse than the Croats with a turnout of 11.7 per cent by 12:00, but by 17:00 the rate was 28.2 per cent. This puts Croatia in last place. It should be noted that results are not yet available for Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg.

Historically, the Slovaks are notorious record holders, as only 13.05 per cent of them went to the polls in 2014. In contrast, the Belgians are the record holders in terms of voter turnout, with 92.09 per cent of them going to the polls in 1984.