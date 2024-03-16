Croatia elections: Submission of slates starts on Saturday

Podijeli :

Pexels

Political parties, independent slates and candidates can start submitting their election slates for Croatia's 17 April parliamentary polls to the State Electoral Commission (DIP) on Saturday, and the deadline for the submission expires at midnight 29 March.

DIP then has 48 hours to release valid slates and candidates, which officially ushers in the electioneering period.

Voting by Croatian citizens staying abroad will be held on 16 and 17 April.

In the last parliamentary election four years ago, voting abroad took place in 42 states at 112 polling stations, the most in BiH (45) and Germany (11). Voting abroad takes place over two days in cities where Croatia has diplomatic or consular offices. In the 2020 parliamentary election, nearly 185,000 Croatian citizens residing abroad were eligible to vote.

On Friday, President Zoran Milanovic called the parliamentary election for Wednesday, 17 April, which will be a non-working day in Croatia, and DIP would not estimate how the decision to hold the parliamentary election on a Wednesday instead of a Sunday would impact the diaspora turnout, but said it would be logistically challenging as many polling stations in Bosnia and Herzegovina are in schools.