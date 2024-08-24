Croatia expresses support to Ukraine on Ukraine Independence Day

Podijeli :

Croatian Government/X

The Croatian government on Saturday sent a message of congratulation to Ukraine on the occasion of its Independence Day, promising to continue supporting the Ukrainian leadership and people in their efforts to defend themselves from Russia.

“Congratulations on Independence Day to the Ukrainian people and leadership, President @ZelenskyyUa and Prime Minister @Denys_Shmyhal! We strongly support #Ukraine in defending its freedom and territory. Croatia continues to participate in providing political, military, financial and humanitarian assistance,” the Croatian government said on the social platform X.

The government post included a photo of the government headquarters at which, along with the Croatian and EU flags, the Ukrainian flag was hoisted.

A message of congratulation to Ukraine was also sent by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“I want you to know that we stand with you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes until victory, until a just and lasting peace,” Starmer said in a message on X as reported by Reuters.