Croatia has 1.72 million employed persons, unemployment at 6.8%

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

In Q4 2022 there were 1.72 million employed persons in Croatia, 27,000 more than the year before while the number of job-seekers rose by 9,000 to 124,000, with the survey unemployment rate standing at 6.8%, show data from the national statistical office (DZS).

These are statistics from a labour force survey based on the methodology of the International Labour Organisation and are internationally comparable data on employment and unemployment.

The survey shows that the figure of 1.719 million workers in Q4 2022 was by 9,000 workers or 0.5% higher than in Q3.

A comparison with the number of workers in Q4 2021 shows that the number of workers in Q4 2022 was by 26,000 workers or 1.6% higher.

At the same time, the number of job-seekers rose by 8.2% year-on-year, and by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter.

The employment rate, which is the ratio of the employed to the working age population (15 to 64 years of age), in the period from October to December 2022 was 65.6%, a decrease of 0.5 pp quarter-on-quarter.

Compared to Q4 2021, the employment rate in Q4 2022 grew by 1.4 pp.

The unemployment rate, which in Q4 2022 was 6.8%, stayed stable quarter-on-quarter and grew by half a percentage point year-on-year.

In Q4 2022 there were 3.5 million people of working age (above 15) in the country, of whom 1.84 million were active and 1.67 million inactive.

The activity rate, that is, the percentage of working age people in the population, was 53% in Q4 2022, 0.3 pp more than in the previous quarter and 1.1 pp more than in Q4 2021.