Croatia has no migrant problem, says the interior minister

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on Sunday rejected claims that migrants are coming to Croatia to collect social benefits, and said that Croatia does not have a migrant problem.

A migrant can get €20 a month here, which is no reason for someone from Afghanistan to come to Croatia, he said on a Croatian TV talk show. He was commenting on President Zoran Milanovic’s recent claim that migrants only come to collect social benefits.

The social benefits could attract migrants to Germany or Sweden, which offer much more for asylum seekers than Croatia. That’s why those who come here illegally do not stay here, but move on, where they get 1,000 to 2,000 euros, said Bozinovic.

Never have more than 600 to 700 migrants spent a night in Croatia and “we do not have a migrant problem,” he added.

We are endeavouring to ensure that as few as possible enter the country,” he said.

When asked why the army was not guarding the border, he said that this was the job of the police, who were specially trained to do so.

Bozinovic added that the police had come to the conclusion that the new State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic should be in charge of protection after his car was shot at.

He also said that President Milanovic had lowered the level of political communication to an unprecedented low with his behaviour.