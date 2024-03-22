State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic’s car shot

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The car of the newly appointed State Attorney-General of the Republic of Croatia, Ivan Turudic, has been shot at.

Turudic confirmed to the daily newspaper Vecernji list that his Audi Q5 was shot at. He does not know when it happened because after noticing the hole, he took the vehicle to a mechanic who found evidence in the car that the vehicle had been shot through with a bullet.

The Zagrebacka County Police Administration has not confirmed this information for the time being. “We have to check everything,” they said.

N1 has asked the Ministry of the Interior (MUP) and the Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) whether a security assessment has been made for Ivan Turudic, although he has not yet taken office, and whether he has already been assigned any kind of police protection. The reason for this is that the State Attorney- General is a protected person.

According to the High Criminal Court, Turudic is currently on vacation.

Branko Bacic: This is reprehensible

N1’s Jelena Bokun asked Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets Branko Bacic about this information.

“I find this absolutely reprehensible. It is not good that this kind of atmosphere is being created in Croatian society. I have often said that there is a fine line between political chaos, verbal destruction, terrible slander and insults, the victims of which are HDZ party officials. We are trying to ensure that Croatia is a safe country,” said Bacic.

He added that such news also affects the tourist season and that the news about the shooting of the State Attorney-General’s vehicle will reverberate in Germany, Austria, England…

“This contributes to instability. I also call on the President, if he wants to participate in the election, to step down and be equal with all candidates and I invite him to the 10th constituency and let the voters decide because we are not in the same position and he is abusing his position,” Bacic said, adding:

“I am not accusing anyone; I am just asking to calm down. This is a warning to everyone to stop such political fights. I urge them to stop, because they harm Croatia above all.”