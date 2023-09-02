Croatia marking International Vulture Awareness Day

Podijeli :

Centar Beli

International Vulture Awareness Day will be marked in Croatia on the northern Adriatic island of Cres on September 2-3.

The Biom Association warns that 75% of vultures are faced with a significant risk of extinction, with the griffon vulture being the only vulture species in Croatia.

The “Beli” Centre on Cres will observe International Vulture Awareness Day by opening its door to the public, with free admission to exhibitions and entertainment programmes for children.

International Vulture Awareness Day will also be marked by the Zagreb Zoo.

International Vulture Awareness Day is observed every year on the first Saturday in September to raise awareness of threats to vultures as well as their important role in ecosystems.

Vultures have an extremely important role in ecosystems because they feed solely on carrion, thus helping prevent the spread of various diseases.

The Biom association says that in Croatia the griffon vulture is the only remaining vulture species while the white scavenger vulture and the cinereous vulture, which used to inhabit Croatia, became extinct in the 20th century.

As part of global conservation efforts, the LIFE SUPport project was launched this year in Croatia, with the aim of preserving the only nesting population of the griffon vulture in the country, the one inhabiting the area of the Kvarner archipelago.