Croatia records 21% increase in wildfires in 2024

In Croatia, there was a 21% increase in wildfires compared to the previous year. Firefighters were called out to more than 35,000 interventions, the Croatian Firefighting Association (HVZ) reported on Friday, pointing out that the past year was a challenge for firefighters.

Weather conditions throughout the year, which included a prolonged dry spell and high temperatures, contributed to an increased risk of fires across Croatia compared to previous years. In 2024, there were three prolonged heatwaves in the continental part of the country and four on the coast, according to the HVZ.

The area burnt increased by 411%

They also pointed out that 33% of firefighting operations were related to wildfires, the rest were technical interventions, such as road accidents, rescue operations and repairing damage after floods and weather-related events.

According to the National Firefighting Operations Centre, 6,650 fires were registered last year, including 3,825 vegetation fires, and the total area burnt was 26,807 hectares.

Compared to 2023, there was a 21% increase in wildfires, with a 29% increase in vegetation fires, and the area burned increased by 411%.

Croatian firefighting aircraft also took part in two international operations last year – in North Macedonia in July and in Greece in October.

More injured firefighters

In 2024, there were 35,326 firefighting operations, including 11,605 fire-related operations.

There were fewer fires in buildings this year, the number of fatalities in fires fell by 24% and the number of injuries fell by 5%. However, the number of firefighters injured in fires rose from 166 in 2023 to 175 this year.

Chief Fire Officer Slavko Tucakovic emphasised that all operations were completed in a short time, with no fatalities and minimal property damage, thanks to the rapid response of firefighting units, as seen in the summer months when firefighters from 14 counties were immediately deployed to the coast.