Croatia takes over IHRA presidency

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia took over the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) from Sweden on Wednesday, the government said on Twitter.

During the takeover ceremony, the state secretary at the Croatian Interior Ministry, Terezija Gras, and the prime minister’s special advisor on Holocaust issues, Sara Lustig, presented the themes and priorities of Croatia’s presidency.

The priorities are marking the tenth anniversary of the IHRA’s working definition of Holocaust denial and distortion, and the IHRA’s structural reform.

Croatia will host a Future of Remembrance conference in Osijek in September and an international conference on the genocide of the Roma.

The focus will also be on the Future of Remembrance Initiative, “which aims to make Holocaust remembrance, combating antisemitism and anti-Roma discrimination accessible and relevant to all generations,” the government said.

“Through these initiatives, Croatia hopes to preserve the legacy of survivors and make sure the Holocaust is remembered and acknowledged not just as a part of the past, but also with regards to present day and the future.”

The IHRA has 35 member states and Croatia joined in 2005.