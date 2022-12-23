Croatia to award 1,150 scholarships to Croat students from abroad

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash / MD Duran

Croatia will award 1,150 scholarships to ethnic Croat students from abroad for the academic year 2022-23, which is 150 more than last year, and will spend €1.7 million for this purpose.

These include 300 scholarships for studying in Croatia – 200 will be awarded to Bosnian Croats, 60 more to members of Croatian ethnic minorities abroad, and 40 to members of Croatian emigrant communities. Another 850, or nearly three quarters of the total, will be used to fund students in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scholarships will be paid out over a period of 10 months, in monthly installments of €150. They are distributed by the state office for Croats abroad, based on a tender, with interested students invited to submit their applications by 20 January 2023.