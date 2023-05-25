Croatia to establish Open-Source Intelligence Centre

Podijeli :

The government on Thursday sent the parliament a bill on establishing the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Centre, to be considered under fast-track procedure.

Deputy Prime Minister and War Veterans’ Affairs Minister Tomo Medved said that the OSINT centre will be the pivotal place for collection and analysis of data gathered from open sources.

OSINT is primarily used in national security, law enforcement, and business intelligence functions.

The bill regulates the responsibilities, duties and functioning of the centre.

The OSINT centre in Croatia will include Croatian and international experts and representatives of relevant international institutions.

The government also adopted a plan for the removal of landmines left over from the 1991-1995 Homeland War.

A sum of 53 million euros will be needed for this year’s combing of another 63 square kilometres of land suspected to be mine-infested so that it can be cleared of mines and declared mine-free by the end of 2023.